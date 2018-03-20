Previewing the remaining NIT teams

By Dalton Ray —

Men’s basketball is in the quarterfinals of the NIT tournament after defeating Northern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State. The Cardinals host Mississippi State Tuesday, March 20 at 9 p.m.

Winners of the quarterfinals will advance to play in the final four of the NIT, hosted in Madison Square Garden March 27. The championship is slated for March 29.

Here’s a quick look at the remaining teams in the tournament. The first three teams are on Louisville’s side of the bracket and the last four are on the opposite side.

No. 4 Mississippi State (24-11)

Leading scorers: Quinndary Weatherspoon (14.5 points per), Nick Weatherspoon (10.9 points per)

Average points scored and allowed per game: 73.6, 67.9

Last 10 games: 6-4, two-game winning streak

No. 4 Penn State (23-13)

Leading scorers: Tony Carr (19.5), Lamar Stevens (14.7)

Average points scored and allowed per game: 74.3, 66.5

Last 10 games: 6-4, two-game winning streak

No. 2 Marquette (21-13)

Leading scorers: Markus Howard (20.4), Andrew Rowsey (20.2)

Average points scored and allowed per game: 81.4, 78.3

Last 10 games: 7-3, two-game winning streak

No. 2 Oklahoma State (21-14)

Leading scorers: Jeffery Carroll (15.2), Kendall Smith (12.7)

Average points scored and allowed per game: 76.5, 72.9

Last 10 games: 7-3, two-game winning streak

No. 4 Western Kentucky (26-10)

Leading scorers: Justin Johnson (15.6), Darius Thompson (13.9)

Average points scored and allowed per game: 78.4, 70.0

Last 10 games: 7-3, two-game winning streak

No. 1 Saint Mary’s (30-5)

Leading scorers: Jock Landale (21.3), Calvin Hermanson (11.3)

Average points scored and allowed per game: 77.5, 64.4

Last 10 games: 7-3, two-game winning streak

No. 2 Utah (21-11)

Leading scorers: Justin Bibbins (14.7), David Collette (12.7)

Average points scored and allowed per game: 73.4, 68.4

Last 10 games: 8-2, two-game winning streak

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal