No. 13 baseball completes sweep of Youngstown State

By Brad McGuffin–

Coming into game three against Youngstown Louisville was looking to get another sweep and move to 7-0 on the 2018 Campaign.

Freshman Reid Detmers earned his first career start, pitching 4.2 innings. Detmers struck out four, walked five and allowed two earned runs.

Louisville got on board first thanks to freshman Zach Britton’s RBI single that bounced off the first base bag.

Youngstown State added a run in the top of the third inning on a Detmers’ balk, tying the game at 1-1.

Louisville responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. A bases-loaded walk by sophomore Drew Campbell brought in sophomore Jake Snider. Sophomore Justin Lavey pushed in junior Devin Mann on a sac fly.

In the fourth inning, Louisville picked up where they left off scoring four runs. After four innings, Louisville led 7-1.

Scoreless for three innings, Louisville earned five runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Mann’s grand slam.

It was a dominating weekend for coach Dan McDonnell’s squad, winning by a combined 32-3.

Louisville is back in action Tuesday, March 6 at 3 p.m against Xavier.

You can follow Brad McGuffin on Twitter @BradMcGuffin.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal