Men’s basketball bounced from ACC tourney by Virginia

First-ranked Virginia knocks men’s basketball out of the ACC conference tournament with a 75-58 win in the quarterfinals.

Junior Ray Spalding scored 16 points and sophomore VJ King added 11.

Leading scorers senior Quentin Snider and junior Deng Adel had a poor afternoon shooting, combining for 4-of-17 shooting.

The Cardinals now have to wait until Selection Sunday (March 11) to hear their postseason fate. U of L is considered to be on the bubble, teetering between Last Four In and Last Four Out.

A pair of 3-pointers from King helped Louisville get out to an 11-7 lead.

Virginia responded with a 20-5 run, forcing Louisville into contested shots. The Cards shot 1-of-9 during the stretch.

Louisville trailed by as many as 17 points, but shaved the lead down to 11 (38-27) before halftime.

Senior Quentin Snider’s 3-pointer cut the lead to seven at the start second half, putting Louisville in striking distance.

A pair of Virginia threes pushed the lead to 54-41, but Louisville ripped off a 7-0 right after.

Freshman Jordan Nwora made a 3-pointer and an outlet dunk that put Louisville within four points.

The Cardinal offense stalled after coming within two possessions, missing their next three shots. UVA jumped on the opportunity, pushing their lead to 66-54.

Louisville scored only four points in the final five minutes, going 1-for-6 and committing three turnovers.

