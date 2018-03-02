Louisville softball defeats Maryland and UAB in doubleheader

By Brad McGuffin —

After a dominating 15-0 win Thursday against UAB, Louisville looked to pick things up where they left off. Starting on the mound for Louisville was Danielle Watson.

Nicole Pufahl was able to get things going in the bottom of the second for the Cardinals as she lined one off the glove of Maryland RF JoJo McRae. Pufahl was able to reach second on the play. A ground out from Jenna Jordan got Pufahl to third base, however was stranded to end the threat in the second.

In the bottom on the third, Celene Funke singled to center with one out for the first hit of the game, next up was Sidney Melton as she walked and that brought up Caitlin Ferguson who doubled off the right field wall scoring Funke and Melton to give Louisville a 2-0, that wasn’t all for the Cardinals in the inning as Nicole Pufahl singled too right to bring home Ferguson pushing the lead to 3-0.

In the top of the fifth Maryland was able to break up the no-hitter as Taylor Wilson hit a solo home run over the right field fence making it 3-1.

Pufahl started the bottom half of the six with a triple of the right field wall, and a pass ball brought her home giving the Cardinals a 4-1 lead.

In the Top of the seventh inning Maryland was able to get two on but Danielle Watson was able to close the door and sealed the victory for the Cardinals. 4-0 Louisville.

Danielle Watson, W (10-3) Sydney Golden, L (2-6)

Game 2 — UAB

The opponent for Louisville in the second game of the day was UAB. On the mound for Sandy Pearsall’s squad was Megan Hensley, Hensley came into the game with a 2-1 record and a era of 2.60.

Louisville was able to get on the board first in the bottom of the second as Alison Szydlowski lined a double off the left field wall bringing home Jenna Jordan and moving Kyra Snyder to third. An infield single from Celene Funke brought home Szydlowski making it 2-0 Louisville.

Next up in the inning was Sidney Melton who reached on a error, Caitlin Ferguson then reached on a single to right scoring Melton and Funke pushing the Cardinal to 5-0.

With two outs Jamie Soles came to the plate with Caitlin Ferguson on third but lined out to second to end the inning for the Cardinals.

Both teams were quiet until the bottom of the fifth when Nicole Pufahl roped a double off the center field wall, She would come around to score on a Jamie Soles single to center. Soles advanced to second base on the throw to the plate. Louisville leads 6-0, Soles would advance to third on a Megan Hensley single.

UAB was able to get on the board in the top of the 6th, a Triple from Natalie Erwin followed by a single by Analyse Petree made it 6-1, that wouldn’t be all for the Blazers as Rachel Rogers hit one off the glove of Megan Hensley to bring home Petree making it 6-2, but that would be all for UAB in the 6th.

Danielle Watson would come in for Louisville to close it the game at 6-2

Louisville advances to 13-4 on the year.

Megan Hensley, W (3-1)

Clair Blount, L (0-7)

Louisville will be back in action on March 3 at Ulmer Stadium against Miami (OH).