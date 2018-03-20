Fun and cheap things to do outdoors in Louisville

By Taylor Webster —

If you’re like me you’ve been dying for it to warm up in Louisville. Spring has officially arrived, so here are some fun, but cheap activities do to outdoors.

Cherokee Park

Cherokee Park is a 410-acre park with a two and a half mile driving loop. There are two lanes — one for pedestrians and one for drivers. There are also a few hiking trails, picnic tables with grills and playgrounds.

Along the loop there is a historic landmark called the Christensen Wall Fountain that was built in 1901 as a watering area for horses. This park is free of charge and there is always parking.

Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy a drink (or two or three) and some snacks, check out Evan Williams Bourbon Experience. This bar is located on Louisville’s historic “Whiskey Row.”

Here you can sit outside to enjoy food and drinks, go on an artisanal distillery tour and have an educational tasting. Like the name implies, “Whiskey Row” has other restaurants and bars that feature Kentucky Bourbon.

Muhammad Ali Center

Although this activity is not outdoors, the Muhammad Ali Center is located downtown in historic Louisville and should be visited by everyone. This cultural attraction and international education center was inspired by the ideals of hometown hero Muhammad Ali.

In the center, there are two levels of award-winning exhibits, a five-screen orientation film, historic Civil Rights era video footage, clips of all of Ali’s fights, an interactive boxing rink, two art galleries, a children’s Hope and Dream Wall and a retail store. The normal price is $12 for adults, however, there is a student discount, making it $8 for students with an ID.

Big Four Bridge

The Big Four Bridge in Louisville’s Waterfront Park was built as a railroad bridge in 1895 and decommissioned during the 1960s. Since then, it’s become a pedestrian walking bridge.

The bridge is awesome any time of day, but it is coolest towards nightfall. During a sunset, the view is beautiful. Nighttime is cool as well because the bridge is equipped with an LED lighting system that illuminates parts of the fretwork. The lights operate daily from twilight until 1 a.m.

Waterfront Park has playgrounds and running and walking trails along the water. The walking bridge and the park are both free of charge.