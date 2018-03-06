Donut miss the best breakfast in Louisville

By Arry Schofield —

Con Huevos

You’ll never know how much you needed a Mexican breakfast until you have one. The restaurant is small with bright yellow accents, making everything sunny even on gloomy days.

Order anything, you can’t go wrong. Have a sweet tooth? Tres leches pancakes are the way to go. More of a savory person? The burrito de mama will bring tears to your eyes.

Nancy’s Bagel Grounds

Not all breakfast spots have to break the bank. At Nancy’s, you can get a New York bagel equivalent with cream cheese for just $2.50. Enjoy something plain, or spice it up with rosemary feta, tomato basil and spinach feta.

Don’t underestimate the quality of coffee in a bagel shop. Nancy’s pumps out lattes that dominate Starbucks. With interesting combinations like rose and white chocolate or maple syrup, I’m sure you’ll never visit another coffee shop chain.

North End Cafe

This is breakfast for you classy folks. With one location in Clifton and one in the Highlands, it should be easy to check out. North End serves breakfast all day, which, if you’re like me, is great news. Who doesn’t love breakfast for dinner?

North End doesn’t skimp on choices. They have everything from the classic bacon and eggs, to fruit parfaits, to huevos rancheros. They also have two different omelettes, and a pancake of the day.

Complete with brick walls and local art, it’s nice to dine somewhere a little “cuter.”

Highland Morning

“Breakfast done right,” is written on the windows, and it’s there for a reason. Highland Morning is the place to go if you’re searching for a unique breakfast or a good mimosa. Stay traditional with classic biscuits and gravy, or try something new with banana’s foster waffle or ciao bella scramble.

Highland Morning is always packed on the weekends, so be sure to get there early.