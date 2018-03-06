Brief: ULPD apprehended man who allegedly tried to lure student into his car

By Bailey Campagna —

The U of L Police Department apprehended a suspect who allegedly tried to lure a female student into his car near Trager Center Feb. 28.

According to the ULPD, the man, a non-affiliate of the university, reportedly suffers from a mental illness and his family took him to U of L Hospital for evaluation.

Major Aaron Graham from the University of Louisville Police Department says the man matches the description of a man who has been the suspect in several other complaints.

“He had been seen on campus several other times before this incident,” Graham said. “He was disrupting classes or going into classes where he was not a student.”

ULPD said a custodial staff member spotted the suspect based on a description and reported them to the police.

This story will be updated.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal