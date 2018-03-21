Brief: U of L employee arrested for child pornography distribution

By Shelby Brown —

A U of L administrative assistant in Ekstrom Library was arrested March 20 on campus for allegedly distributing child pornography online according to WDRB.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch was alerted to Christopher Lee Dresing after he uploaded images online. Some photos allegedly showed children under two years old.

Dresing was charged with distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor after he was taken into custody.

The arrest report said Dresing was apparently attempting to adopt a child to abuse.

“We were disappointed to learn that an employee allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the Kentucky State Police investigation. We will cooperate fully with authorities as they investigate the case,” U of L Spokesperson John Karman said in a statement.

Dresing was scheduled for arraignment this morning.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal