Updated: U of L closes for snow, no classes Wednesday

By Shelby Brown —

The second day of spring brought several inches of snow to parts of Kentucky and caused U of L to cancel classes. After initially scheduling a delay, the university sent out an updated email.

Evening classes are also canceled. Earlier in the day, the cancelation was pending with a decision to be made at 3 p.m. The closure came two hours early as snow continues to fall.

The record amounts of spring snow is the result of a Nor’easter storm battering the east coast.

Updated 3/21/18, 1:02 p.m.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal