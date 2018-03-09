- Brief: Nobel Prize Laureate coming to Kentucky Center
- Men’s basketball bounced from ACC tourney by Virginia
- Trustees narrow down presidential candidate pool
- Interim Provost Billingsley tells faculty: Tuition increase likely next year
- Food front-runners to fancy and flops to forget
- Burgers, burritos and brews, TLC staff takes on Cardtowne
- Brief: ULPD apprehended man who allegedly tried to lure student into his car
- Drafting the best women’s basketball team
- Women’s basketball eyeballing program-best season
- Women’s basketball wins first-ever ACC conference tournament
Brief: Nobel Prize Laureate coming to Kentucky Center
By Shelby Brown —
Kentucky native and Nobel Prize Laureate Phillip A. Sharp will speak at the Kentucky Center March 12 at 6:30 p.m. Sharp won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1993 with his partner Richard J. Roberts, after discovering RNA splicing.
Sharp will speak about his scientific pursuits, past accomplishments and vision for biotechnology’s future.
Sharp is one of four Kentuckians to ever win a Nobel Prize.
U of L Communication Professor and scientific writer Jenni Laidman will join Sharp in the discussion.
General tickets are $25 and student tickets $15.
Photo Courtesy / purdue.edu