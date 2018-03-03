Baseball overcomes seven-run inning, defeats Western Carolina 8-7

By Micah Brown —

Despite giving up seven runs in the fifth inning, baseball (8-0) defeated Western Carolina 8-7 on a walk-off single by sophomore Logan Wyatt.

The scoring for the Cards began in the fourth inning, with junior Devin Mann hitting a leadoff double, who eventually scored off an errant throw by WCU’s third baseman on a groundball by sophomore Ethan Stringer. After scoring a run off another error by Western Carolina’s defense, sophomore Pat Rumoro roped an RBI-single to the center fielder, scoring Lucas Dunn, capping off a three-run fourth inning for the Cardinals.

After four innings of pitching without allowing a hit, starting pitcher redshirt sophomore Riley Thompson faltered in the fifth inning, allowing seven runs on five hits, increasing his ERA from 0.96 to 3.83.

After trailing 7-4, coach Dan McDonnell turned to the bullpen to settle down the Catamounts.

Relieving Thompson was the bullpen duo of sophomore Shay Smiddy and junior Sam Bordner. The two combined to throw for 4.2 innings, allowing three hits, no runs, no walks and seven strikeouts.

The Cards tied the game in the sixth inning, which began with a leadoff double by sophomore Justin Lavey, who scored off a RBI-double by freshman Lucas Dunn. After stealing third base on a wild pitch, Dunn scored and tied the 7-7 off a RBI-groundout by Ryan Fitzgerald.

With the bullpen not allowing a run, Louisville entered the bottom of the ninth tied 7-7 with a chance to capture a walk-off inning with the top of the order due up.

A leadoff walk by junior Josh Stowers, a single by sophomore Jake Snider and a hit-by-pitch by sophomore Drew Campbell, the bases were loaded for the Cards with just one out.

On a 1-1 count, Wyatt delivered his first walk-off hit of his career, giving Louisville the win.

Louisville concludes its series with Western Carolina Sunday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Photos by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal