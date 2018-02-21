Women’s basketball Jeff Walz named Coach of the Year Semifinalist

By Conner Farrell–

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today that women’s basketball head coach Jeff Walz is one of 10 coaches in the running for the 2018 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award.

Walz has guided the fourth ranked Cardinals to a 27-2 record this season, which is the program’s best.

Currently sitting at 13-1 in ACC play, the Cards are two wins away from capturing their first ACC regular season title. This would be the program’s first regular season championship since playing in C-USA in 2001.

Others nominees for the award include: Texas’ Karen Aston, UCONN’s Geno Auriemma, Oregon’s Kelly Graves, Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw, Baylor’s Kim Mulkey, Missouri’s Robin Pingeton, Mississippi State’s Vic Schaefer, Georgia’s Joni Taylor, and Nebraska’s Amy Williams.

The finalists for the award will be announced on March 14 and the award will be given out on March 31.

Fans are eligible to vote for their favorite coach by visiting naismithtrophy.com/vote between March 19-30. The fan vote accounts for five percent of the overall final vote.

The women’s basketball team is back in action at home against Virginia in their annual Play4Kay game on Feb. 22 at 7 PM.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal