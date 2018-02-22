Women’s basketball downs Virginia despite sluggish offense

By Dalton Ray —

A defensive-minded outing from No. 4 women’s basketball led to a 51-39 win over Virginia. The Cardinals recorded 12 steals and are now 28-2 (14-1).

Louisville scored 27 points off turnovers, allowing them to survive their cold stretches in the game.

Junior Asia Durr had 13 points and seven rebounds and sophomore Jazmine Jones pitched in 10 points.

The Cardinals held off the Cavaliers despite an usual offensive performance from senior Myisha Hines-Allen (3-for-9, six points).

U of L held Virginia to 27 percent shooting, including 2-for-18 from three.

Virginia held a 5-2 lead in the opening minutes, but a three from Durr by followed by a steal and layup from Jones gave Louisville the lead.

Physical defense from Virginia slowed the Cardinal offense. To counter, Louisville forced eight turnovers, leading to 11 points in the opening quarter.

With a 15-11 lead after one, quick buckets from Durr and Hines-Allen pushed the lead to nine.

Louisville’s three-minute scoring drought let Virginia pull within four, but U of L quickly went up nine.

Eight Cardinals scored in the first half, but only Durr had more then four points.

Hines-Allen had a poor first half of shooting, but opened the second with a steal and found Durr for the 3-pointer.

Virginia called time after redshirt junior Arica Carter’s 3-pointer that put U of L up 34-19.

Neither team scored for the next four minutes.

Despite the cold shooting (5-for-12) in the third quarter, Louisville held a 40-25 lead.

Poor shooting leaked into the fourth quarter for both teams as they combined for 7-for-25.

Photos by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal