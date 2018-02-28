Walz and Durr named ACC’s Coach and Player of the Year

By Dalton Ray —

Women’s basketball received a pair of ACC accolades when the league announced that coach Jeff Walz won the Coach of the Year award and junior Asia Durr received Player of the year award.

Durr is the second Cardinal in three years to take home the award as senior Myisha Hines-Allen won in 2015-16. Durr is third in the ACC in scoring with 19.5 per game. She leads the conference in made 3-pointers (98) and percentage (44.5 percent).

The honor is Walz’s first in the ACC. He is the program’s all-time winningest coach at 292-95 in his 11 seasons at U of L.

U of L (29-2) claimed their first ever ACC regular season title, going 15-1 through the conference. The Cardinals are the top seed in the ACC tournament and play the winner of Syracuse and Virginia Tech on Friday, March 3 at 2 p.m.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal