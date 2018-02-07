The Cardinal relives worst dates ever By Staff — Valentine’s Day is all about the romance,... Posted February 7, 2018

U of L students drop out after crypto-consulting business takes off By Lyndsey Newport — Former U of L student Enrique... Posted February 7, 2018

Former ambassador to U.K. promotes humanities education at Phi Beta Kappa lecture By Bailey Campagna — Former Ambassador to the U.K. and... Posted February 6, 2018

Cardinals visit Frankfort to lobby for student interests By Joseph Lyell — U of L students traveled to... Posted February 6, 2018

How to not break the bank with bae By Roya Fathalizadeh — Roller/ice skating Depending which you prefer,... Posted February 6, 2018

Valentine’s Day scams students and loved ones By Madison Thompson — Valentine’s Day is a time of... Posted February 6, 2018