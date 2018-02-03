U of L student wins Miss Kentucky USA 2018

By Megan Brewer —

U of L communications major Braea Tilford is taking a semester off in her quest to be Miss USA. She was crowned Miss Kentucky USA 2018 at the Jan. 27 pageant. Tilford was runner-up for the title in 2017 after a tie for the crown.

Tilford will compete in the 67th annual Miss USA pageant in 2018.

Tilford attended U of L from 2014 to 2017 and plans to finish her senior year in the upcoming summer term.

“After my crowning of Miss Kentucky USA 2018, I feel so very humbled and grateful,” Tilford said. “I tied for the win in 2017, ultimately walking away as 1st runner-up, so it was a very special moment for myself and family this time around.”

Tilford is a full-time model, professional speaker and the founder and CEO of Grow Lead Inspire. Grow Lead Inspire encourages self-love, education and leadership in teenage girls around Kentucky.

Tilford said winning Miss Kentucky USA allows her to positively impact her community.

“I have a social and societal responsibility to elevate those in my community who are either less fortunate, undeserved or simply seek to be empowered,” Tilford said.

In her time at U of L, Tilford had the opportunity to work with Student Activities Board to help produce the annual International Fashion Show, an event that had over 850 attendees this year.

Photo Courtesy / Miss Kentucky USA Facebook