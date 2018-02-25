Track and Field finishes ACC Championships, moves on to NCAA

By Matt Bradshaw —

The track and field teams finished the ACC Indoor Championships with a tie for third place on the women’s side and seventh place for the men. Senior Emmonnie Henderson was dubbed the Women’s ACC Indoor Field MVP for the second year in a row.

The women’s third place finish is the highest in the ACC since joining the league in 2014.

Henderson scored big points for the women with her fifth overall ACC shot put title. Her winning toss of 18.14m/59’6 1/4″ beat out her own school record by 0.64m. The throw now ranks second in the nation.

Dorcas Wasike also came up big for the Cardinals with a second team All-ACC performance in the women’s 3,000. She finished in fourth place with a time of 9:20.62.

Senior Eric Fox and sophomore Christian Buckley led the men’s side with second team All-ACC performances.

Fox grabbed fourth place in the pole vault, clearing 5.10m/16’8 3/4″ for a season best while Buckley finished sixth in the shot put with a 17.11m/56’1 3/4″ toss.

Carlos Coleman rounded out the men’s performances in the 400 meter dash with an eighth place showing of 47.92.

The Cardinals will head to College Station, Texas for the NCAA Indoor Championships on March 9-10.

