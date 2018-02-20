These bars provide maximum fun at a minimum price

By Roya Fathalizadeh —

Tired of going to the same bars every weekend? Looking for something new? Look no further. With the help of native bar connoisseurs, and my own experience, here’s a list of 10 trendy student-friendly bars to visit in Louisville.

Galaxie

Price: Inexpensive

Location: NuLu

Popular time to go: Friday night

Space is limited, but the vibe is great and it’s a must if you like to dance.

Red Herring

Price: Moderately expensive

Location: Frankfort Avenue

Popular time to go: Friday night

This is the perfect bar for a night of catching up with friends, with spacious areas and over 100 cocktails catered to your preferred taste.

Highlands Taproom

Price: Inexpensive

Location: Bardstown Road

Popular time to go: Friday night

A week at Highlands Taproom includes Metal Monday, nightly karaoke and the best priced drinks in town.

Four Pegs

Price: Inexpensive

Location: Germantown

Popular time to go: Friday and Saturday night

Four Pegs has a diverse draft selection, Vinyl Night on Monday and trivia night every Sunday at 7 p.m.

Garage Bar

Price: Moderately expensive

Location: Nulu

Popular time to go: weekend brunch

This is the place to go on a sunny day. Enjoy the outdoor bar’s diverse brunch selection and a game of ping-pong.

Barret Bar

Price: Inexpensive

Location: Barret Avenue

Popular time to go: Wednesday night

Barret Bar has a friendly staff, a kitchen that’s open until 1 a.m. and more pool tables than the average bar.

Butchertown Social

Price: Moderately expensive

Location: Butchertown

Popular time to go: Friday and Saturday night

This bar has happy hour everyday, half-priced wine bottles every Thursday, Friday Jazz Night, and Salsa Night. Free lessons are offered on the last Saturday of every month.

Kaiju

Price: Inexpensive

Location: Oak Street

Popular time to go: Friday and Saturday

Kaiju has a good amount of arcade games, comedy shows, and a rotating draft and cocktail selection.

The Backdoor

Price: Inexpensive

Location: Bardstown Road

Popular time to go: Friday night

Their kitchen is open until 3 a.m. That’s all that matters.

The Hub

Price: Moderately expensive

Location: Frankfort Avenue

Popular time to go: weekend brunch

The Hub has $2 mimosas every Sunday, a trendy vibe with pool tables and a friendly staff.