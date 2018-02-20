- U of L implementing pharmacy coverage changes in April
These bars provide maximum fun at a minimum price
By Roya Fathalizadeh —
Tired of going to the same bars every weekend? Looking for something new? Look no further. With the help of native bar connoisseurs, and my own experience, here’s a list of 10 trendy student-friendly bars to visit in Louisville.
Galaxie
Price: Inexpensive
Location: NuLu
Popular time to go: Friday night
Space is limited, but the vibe is great and it’s a must if you like to dance.
Red Herring
Price: Moderately expensive
Location: Frankfort Avenue
Popular time to go: Friday night
This is the perfect bar for a night of catching up with friends, with spacious areas and over 100 cocktails catered to your preferred taste.
Highlands Taproom
Price: Inexpensive
Location: Bardstown Road
Popular time to go: Friday night
A week at Highlands Taproom includes Metal Monday, nightly karaoke and the best priced drinks in town.
Four Pegs
Price: Inexpensive
Location: Germantown
Popular time to go: Friday and Saturday night
Four Pegs has a diverse draft selection, Vinyl Night on Monday and trivia night every Sunday at 7 p.m.
Garage Bar
Price: Moderately expensive
Location: Nulu
Popular time to go: weekend brunch
This is the place to go on a sunny day. Enjoy the outdoor bar’s diverse brunch selection and a game of ping-pong.
Barret Bar
Price: Inexpensive
Location: Barret Avenue
Popular time to go: Wednesday night
Barret Bar has a friendly staff, a kitchen that’s open until 1 a.m. and more pool tables than the average bar.
Butchertown Social
Price: Moderately expensive
Location: Butchertown
Popular time to go: Friday and Saturday night
This bar has happy hour everyday, half-priced wine bottles every Thursday, Friday Jazz Night, and Salsa Night. Free lessons are offered on the last Saturday of every month.
Kaiju
Price: Inexpensive
Location: Oak Street
Popular time to go: Friday and Saturday
Kaiju has a good amount of arcade games, comedy shows, and a rotating draft and cocktail selection.
The Backdoor
Price: Inexpensive
Location: Bardstown Road
Popular time to go: Friday night
Their kitchen is open until 3 a.m. That’s all that matters.
The Hub
Price: Moderately expensive
Location: Frankfort Avenue
Popular time to go: weekend brunch
The Hub has $2 mimosas every Sunday, a trendy vibe with pool tables and a friendly staff.