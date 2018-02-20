SGA 2018 candidates announced

By Shelby Brown —

Candidates for the 2018 SGA elections were released today after applications closed Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. Voting opens Feb. 26 and closes March 1 at midnight. Ballots will be distributed via the student’s university email but can also be accessed through U of L’s website and Blackboard.

The candidates are as follows:

SGA President:

Jonathan Fuller

AJ Walters

SGA Executive Vice President:

Mariana Juarez

Curtis McCoy

Elshadai Smith-Mensah

SGA Academic Vice President:

Easton Depp

Lazaro Munoz

Jasper Noble

SGA Service Vice President:

Yasmean Fogle

Wyatt Harris

College of Arts & Sciences President:

Lydia Burns

Chris Tipton

College of Arts & Sciences Vice President:

Rachel Benzing

College of Arts & Sciences Senators (nine will be elected):

Matthew Adkins

Bryden Allen

Ben Barberie

Caleb Childers

Sabrina Collins

Milan Doan

Anne Marie Fetick

Masden Griffiths

Catherine Hale

Malcomb Haming

Gzeonie Annett Hampton

Huda Jabbar

Chanler James

Dennis Mashindi

Madeline McCloud

George Nalbandian

Kelsey O’Sullivan

Kayla Payne

Zach Pennington

Katherine Schmucker

Madison Swingholm

College of Business President:

Bailey Belle Hanks

Nicole Smith

College of Business Vice President:

Molly Baldock

Alex Page

College of Business Senators:

Will Baird

Eric Bush

Drake Coomer

Eli Graft

Garrett Kasey

Kendall Ruber

College of Education President:

Dion Copeland

Jamie Smith

College of Education Senators:

Logan Frederick

B.K. Scott

Matthew Woodard

School of Nursing President:

Sarah Cohron

School of Nursing Vice President:

Andrew Beiersdorfer

School of Nursing Senator:

Sarah Heitzman

School of Public Health and Information Sciences President:

Rebecca Myers

Hannah Thomas

School of Public Health and Information Sciences Vice President:

Molly Ambs

Kent School of Social Work BSW Representative:

Kayla Ray

Abigail Wathen

School of Music President:

Spencer Hawkins

School of Music Vice President:

Austin Cunningham

School of Interdisciplinary and Graduate Studies President:

Kelsey Kaht

School of Interdisciplinary and Graduate Studies Vice President of External Affairs:

Gabrielle Read Jasnoff

School of Interdisciplinary and Graduate Studies Director of Communications:

Sahar Goharshenasanesfahani

School of Interdisciplinary and Graduate Studies Director of Finance:

Mohammad Joshaghani

Fadoua Khmaissa

School of Interdisciplinary and Graduate Studies Senator-at-large:

Luis Cardona

Drew Skidmore