- U of L implementing pharmacy coverage changes in April
- NCAA rules Louisville must take down 2013 title
- Drafting the best men’s basketball team
- Men’s basketball Heeled by UNC, fall 93-76
- SGA President describes clean-up role of interims
- Board considering 47 presidential candidates after application window closes
- State could help fund new Cultural Center, campus maintenance
- Slow start spells women’s basketball’s loss to UConn
- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calls Rand Paul’s deficit worries “hollow” in McConnell Center speech
- Men’s basketball attendance on track to be lowest since 2001
SGA 2018 candidates announced
By Shelby Brown —
Candidates for the 2018 SGA elections were released today after applications closed Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. Voting opens Feb. 26 and closes March 1 at midnight. Ballots will be distributed via the student’s university email but can also be accessed through U of L’s website and Blackboard.
The candidates are as follows:
SGA President:
Jonathan Fuller
AJ Walters
SGA Executive Vice President:
Mariana Juarez
Curtis McCoy
Elshadai Smith-Mensah
SGA Academic Vice President:
Easton Depp
Lazaro Munoz
Jasper Noble
SGA Service Vice President:
Yasmean Fogle
Wyatt Harris
College of Arts & Sciences President:
Lydia Burns
Chris Tipton
College of Arts & Sciences Vice President:
Rachel Benzing
College of Arts & Sciences Senators (nine will be elected):
Matthew Adkins
Bryden Allen
Ben Barberie
Caleb Childers
Sabrina Collins
Milan Doan
Anne Marie Fetick
Masden Griffiths
Catherine Hale
Malcomb Haming
Gzeonie Annett Hampton
Huda Jabbar
Chanler James
Dennis Mashindi
Madeline McCloud
George Nalbandian
Kelsey O’Sullivan
Kayla Payne
Zach Pennington
Katherine Schmucker
Madison Swingholm
College of Business President:
Bailey Belle Hanks
Nicole Smith
College of Business Vice President:
Molly Baldock
Alex Page
College of Business Senators:
Will Baird
Eric Bush
Drake Coomer
Eli Graft
Garrett Kasey
Kendall Ruber
College of Education President:
Dion Copeland
Jamie Smith
College of Education Senators:
Logan Frederick
B.K. Scott
Matthew Woodard
School of Nursing President:
Sarah Cohron
School of Nursing Vice President:
Andrew Beiersdorfer
School of Nursing Senator:
Sarah Heitzman
School of Public Health and Information Sciences President:
Rebecca Myers
Hannah Thomas
School of Public Health and Information Sciences Vice President:
Molly Ambs
Kent School of Social Work BSW Representative:
Kayla Ray
Abigail Wathen
School of Music President:
Spencer Hawkins
School of Music Vice President:
Austin Cunningham
School of Interdisciplinary and Graduate Studies President:
Kelsey Kaht
School of Interdisciplinary and Graduate Studies Vice President of External Affairs:
Gabrielle Read Jasnoff
School of Interdisciplinary and Graduate Studies Director of Communications:
Sahar Goharshenasanesfahani
School of Interdisciplinary and Graduate Studies Director of Finance:
Mohammad Joshaghani
Fadoua Khmaissa
School of Interdisciplinary and Graduate Studies Senator-at-large:
Luis Cardona
Drew Skidmore