No. 13 baseball hold Penguins scoreless in 11-0 win

By Conner Farrell–

In their opening game of a weekend series against Youngstown State, the thirteenth ranked baseball team rolled past the penguins 11-0.

Starting pitcher Adam Wolf recorded his second win on the young season going 7.0 IP with 6 K’s and allowed only two hits.

The Cards struck first registering the first run in the bottom of the first off a Logan Wyatt RBI single to score Josh Stowers.

No time was wasted for the team as they scored their second and third runs in the bottom of the second, which came on back-to-back at bats with Stowers and Jake Snider each reaching base on fielder’s choices.

The Cards scored five more runs in the third inning.

Justin Lavey started the scoring with a two run home-run to left center in the first at bat of the inning, scoring Wyatt. The team then loaded the bases. The Cards cashed in with Nick Fitzgerald notching an RBI single, then scoring another run on an errant throw on a pick-off so Pat Rumoro could score. Finally, the scoring ended on a sac fly from Stowers to score Fitzgerald.

Louisville led 8-0 going into the fourth.

The bats quieted down until the seventh when Ethan Stringer lined a double down the left field line to score Lavey from first. The team tacked on two more run in the inning with a Fitzgerald sac fly to score Stringer and followed with a Stowers RBI triple with two outs in the inning.

Louisville led 11-0 moving into the eighth.

The score remained the same until its conclusion.

Stowers led the way for the team with one hit, one run scored, and three RBI’s.

Louisville moves to 5-0 on the season.

No. 13 baseball continues their weekend series against Youngstown State on Saturday at 1 PM at Jim Patterson Stadium.

