Men’s tennis team rolls past Charlotte in sweep 7-0
By Conner Farrell–
In the second session of the men’s tennis doubleheader at Bass Rudd Tennis center, the team defeated Charlotte 7-0.
In the first session of the day the men’s tennis team swept Wright State 7-0.
This win against the 49ers marks their third consecutive sweep.
“I know this locker room, I know this group of guys and I have a lot of confidence in them and that’s what I’ve been sharing with them all week,” coach Rex Ecarma said.
The first and No. 18 ranked doubles team of Christopher Morin-Kougoucheff and Parker Wynn won the first match 6-4.
Their fellow double teammates followed suit with the second doubles team of Federico Gomez and Brandon Lancaster skating by with a 6-5 victory. The third doubles team of Nicolas Rouanet and George Hedley won 6-2.
In the single’s matches, the story remained the same for the team as they wrapped up their sweep going 6-0.
Third single’s Nicolas Rouanet wrapped up first winning an overpowering 6-1, 6-0 match.
Fourth single’s Federico Gomez finished next winning 6-4, 6-4.
Fifth and sixth single’s were next in the win column with Brandon Lancaster winning 7-5, 6-2 and George Hedley 6-4, 6-2.
Second single’s Parker Wynn was next with a 7-6, 6-1 win.
Lastly, first single’s Morin-Kougoucheff won a hard fought match going into three sets 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.
“I really loved the way Kougou bounced back from losing a tough first set, I was really happy with the way he played it,” Ecarma said.
The team is going on the road to Atlanta, Georgia to take on Georgia St. on Sunday, Feb. 11.
Photos by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal