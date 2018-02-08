- Faculty rip campus climate survey
- U of L students drop out after crypto-consulting business takes off
- Former ambassador to U.K. promotes humanities education at Phi Beta Kappa lecture
- Cardinals visit Frankfort to lobby for student interests
- The Arch tops list of housing crime reports last year
- Donovan Mitchell to participate in NBA Dunk Contest
- Custodial shortage leaves U of L a mess
- U of L student wins Miss Kentucky USA 2018
- Mark Jurich no longer employed by U of L
- ULAA switches legal counsel, firm hired detective to investigate Jurich
Men’s basketball leads coast-to-coast, beat GT 77-54
By Dalton Ray —
Entering the game on a three-game losing skid, men’s basketball blew by Georgia Tech 77-54. U of L moved to 17-8 (7-5) while GT falls to 11-13 (4-7).
“Our guys understand the importance of every game right now,” acting coach David Padgett said. “Every game is the utmost magnitude, it doesn’t matter who we are playing.”
Leading scorer junior Deng Adel didn’t play with an ankle injury and sophomore Jordan Nwora scored 16 points off the bench.
Georgia Tech hit 7-of-10 from three, but committed 20 turnovers. Josh Okogie scored 25 points, but was the lone bright spot for GT.
Louisville led for the entire game and played 12 players in the contest.
Georgia Tech didn’t keep up with U of L past the opening minutes thanks to poor shooting — under 30 percent throughout the first half.
Louisville’s bench out-scored GT (17-16) as U of L led 34-16 at the break. The Cardinals had 10 assists on their 14 made field goals.
Nwora went 3-for-5 from three, adding nine points and three steals in the opening half.
Georgia Tech had a 6-0 run early in the second half, leading to a Louisville timeout.
The Cardinals responded out of the timeout, quickly pushing their lead to 47-32.
A 10-0 Louisville run followed, giving U of L their biggest lead at 21.
With the lead comfortably in hand, the Cards breezed to the finish.
Louisville travels to Pittsburgh on Sunday, Feb. 11.
You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.
Photos by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal