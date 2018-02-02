Mark Jurich no longer employed by U of L

By Dalton Ray —

Mark Jurich, senior associate director in charge of development, has been released University of Louisville. He is the son of former athletic director Tom Jurich.

The university sites “restructuring” as the reason behind releasing Mark. Julianne Waldron, associate athletic director of marketing, and Kim Maffet, associate athletic director for human resources, were also apart of the releases.

U of employees since 2009, all three were hiring by former athletic director Tom Jurich.

When Tom was relieved of his duties last October, it was unclear if Mark would stay on board with the university.

Interim athletic director Vince Tyra released a statement on Mark’s release.

“Mark is very talented and we sincerely appreciate the strong effort and performance that he has contributed to Cardinal Athletics from his time as a student-athlete through the valuable work he has accomplished as a member of our administrative staff,” Tyra’s statement said.

Tyra continued by saying the university will be reconstructing leadership positions going forward.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal