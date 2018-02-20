Mann’s two RBIs lifts No. 13 baseball past EKU

By Dalton Ray —

Going 3-0 in the Charleston Crabhouse Challenge in South Carolina, No. 13 baseball won their home opener against Eastern Kentucky 4-2.

Junior Brian Hoeing recorded the win, going five innings.

Louisville only had two hits in the final six innings, but EKU left 11 runners on base.

Junior Devin Mann recorded two hits and two RBIs in the win.

With two outs in the top of the first inning, EKU’s Tyler Romanik singled and advanced to third base on the next at bat with a fielding error. Nick Howie’s triple cleared the bases, giving the Colonels a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Louisville got on the board in the second inning with a RBI single to sophomore Drew Campbell. A pair of walks then loaded the bases and another walk brought in the tying run.

Mann dove home two runners with a bouncing single to center field.

Hoeing walked two and threw a wild pitch that advanced a runner in the fifth inning and was replaced after the inning.

Sophomore Shay Smiddy allowed a hit and walked another in the sixth, but then struck out Daniel Harris to get out of the side.

A walk, single and flyout put runners on the corners for EKU in the top of the seventh. Smiddy once again struck out the final batter to get out of the jam.

Junior Adam Elliott replaced Smiddy in the eighth inning. With a runner on second and a full count, Elliott punched out Harris to end the EKU scoring threat.

Junior Sam Bordner finished the game on the mound, striking out three straight after allowing a single.

Louisville’s hosts Youngstown State for their first weekend series starting on Feb. 23.

Photos by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal