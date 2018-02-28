Man attempts to coerce student into vehicle

By Shelby Brown —

A man allegedly tried to compel a female U of L student into his car today around 1 p.m. near the Trager Center according to a Rave Alert. The student was able to get into the center without physical confrontation and subject apparently drove towards Floyd Street. The student called ULPD after getting inside.

The alert described the man as African-American between 25-30 years wearing shoulder pads over a black sweatshirt. The alert described the vehicle as a four-door black Ford.

As of 4:40 p.m. ULPD’s Maj. Aaron Graham said there are no updates on the case.

“We’ve been receiving calls from various locations throughout the campus where they have seen him, if not today, but in the past,” Graham said.

Graham said the man is not technically “wanted” because no crime was committed, but ULPD wants to locate him and get as much information as possible. Graham said the incident is being processed as an informational report.

He also said the information released to students today was passed along to the fourth division Louisville Metro Police Department.

U of L encourages the university community to be aware of their surrounding and observant on Belknap campus. Anyone who sees an individual matching the description or the vehicle, are asked to call ULPD at 852-6111.

Updated 2/28/18, 4:49 p.m.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal