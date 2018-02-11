- Faculty rip campus climate survey
Louisville student wins 2018 Flo Gault Student Poetry Prize
By Bailey Campagna —
U of L sophomore Iva Moore won the 2018 Flo Gault Student Poetry Prize, awarded on Feb. 7. The competition was open to all full-time college students in Kentucky.
The Flo Gault award was created by Sarabande Books to honor the late member of the Gault family. Sarabande is a Kentucky-owned company that publishes short fiction, poetry and essays.
Moore received $500 and a limited edition print of her poem. She was also invited to be a guest of honor to the Sarabande Book company’s annual pie party.
The poem is titled “Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis,” and was inspired by the actual Cathedral in Saint Louis.
“There were narratives painted everywhere! Reading about all the different stories really made me want to write my own religious story, with a connection to the Basilica,” Moore said.
For now she writes as a hobby, but Moore hopes to be a professional writer one day. She said she is grateful for the award because it shows her people are moved by her writing.
“That gives more confidence to submit and share my work instead of hoarding it in my journal,” Moore said.
Moore is the hybrid and experimental editor for the Miracle Monocle, an online literary journal at U of L.
Photo by Joseph Lyell / The Louisville Cardinal