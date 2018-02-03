Free throws haunt men’s basketball in 80-76 loss to FSU

By Weston Payne —

Men’s basketball (16-7) fell to Florida State (17-6) in a neck-to-neck game, 80-76.

Florida State’s well-rounded scoring attack, six players scoring double figures, aided in the win. FSU also out-rebounded the Cards 43-34.

Louisville went 17-of-26 at the free throw line, their lowest percentage all season.

Junior Deng Adel played 39 minutes and added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Acting coach David Padgett gave credit to the visiting Noles.

“They came in here and exposed us on defense and out-rebounded us,” Padgett said. “That team was desperate for a win and they came out and showed it.”

First half

In the opening four minutes, Louisville made 4-of-5 shots and committed one turnover. In the next four minutes, they shot 2-for-6 and had five turnovers.

At the end of the first-half, Adel lead the Cards with 14 points on 50 percent shooting.

FSU’s Braian Angola had 11 points. Phil Cofer — 22 points per game in last two contests — only had five points.

Seminoles lead the Cardinals 39-38.

Second half

The teams traded the leads throughout the second half.

FSU held a 78-71 lead with 41 seconds to play, but turnovers gave U of L shot.

Senior Quentin Snider converted a tough runner in the late to bring the Cards to one possession.

FSU missed both free throws, giving U of L a chance to tie the game with 24 seconds to play.

Sophomore VJ King took his defender one-on-one to the rim, but had his shot rejected.

“We had a chance to tie it and got to overtime but he made a great play and blocked the shot,” King said.

Florida State out-shot Louisville in the second half, hitting 12-of-24 compared to Louisville’s 11-of-31.

ACC

The loss makes Louisville 6-4 in conference play, sending them into the middle of the pack.

Louisville has two more ACC foes coming into town this upcoming week. Syracuse (15-8) on visits Feb. 5 at 7 p.m, then Georgia Tech on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.

Photos by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal