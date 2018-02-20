Five tips to reduce stress and anxiety

By Star Savoy —

The time of year where students are stressed out is approaching. Midterms are nearing, professors are cracking down on homework and projects due date, and life just seems to be getting more and more stressful. Here are five tips to reduce your stress and anxiety this semester.

Breathing techniques

The PEACC center teaches a breathing technique where you take deep breathes in through your nose and out of your mouth, relax the jaw, breathe in, hold for three seconds and breathe out for three seconds.

Exercise/Yoga

Exercising is a great way to release stress. Going hard in the gym releases all the built-up anger and frustrations.

Yoga is also another good way to relieve stress because it helps with meditation and keeping a healthy mind.

If you are having trouble sleeping at night, exercising helps you sleep without any interruptions.

Get enough sleep

Not getting enough sleep can factor into stress. A person should get at least eight hours of sleep a night.

Try to keep screen-time to a minimum before bed and don’t leave the television on while sleeping.

Try reading a book or just relaxing before going to sleep. Your brain needs rest, so you can have a productive day when you wake up.

Find your happy place

For me, while dealing with stress and anxiety, finding my happy place was a game changer. Going to Waterfront Park or to the Humane Society to pet animals helps.

Try to escape reality for a minute by reading an interesting book and getting in the story.

Even if you have to take a breather and go out of town for the weekend, do it. Having a sense of peace of mind is always great while dealing with the frustrations of being a college student.

Get a massage

The PEACC Center has free chair massages during the week. All you have to do is sign up on their website. Massages can be very relaxing and it’s proven to reduce stress.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal