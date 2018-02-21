Fifth-ranked Duke dismantles men’s basketball in Durham

By Dalton Ray —

A day removed after having their 2013 title removed by the NCAA, men’s basketball traveled to No. 5 Duke and were throttled 82-56.

Louisville shot 35 percent and junior Ray Spalding (17 points, 10 rebounds) was the only Cardinal with more than 10 points.

The Cardinals stayed on par with Duke in the opening 10 minutes as the Blue Devils led 14-13.

Duke then went on a 14-2 run as Louisville missed five straight shots.

U of L continued to miss shots and the Blue Devils ripped off another run. Duke held a 42-21 lead after an Allen 3-pointer with two minutes to play.

Sophomore VJ King scored all 10 of his points in the first half as Louisville trailed 42-25.

Duke kept their distance in the second half as the Cardinals never came with 14 points.

Louisville continues to fall and their NCAA tournament hopes are get darker.

Now 18-10, Louisville has lost six games since Jan. 24. They travel to Virginia Tech on Feb. 24.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal