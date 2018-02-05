- Donovan Mitchell to participate in NBA Dunk Contest
Donovan Mitchell to participate in NBA Dunk Contest
By Dalton Ray —
Former men’s basketball guard Donovan Mitchell will participate in the 2018 NBA Dunk Contest on Feb. 17. Mitchell is replacing Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon who was originally selected, but cannot participate due to injury.
The 2018 Dunk Contest field includes Mitchell, Indiana Pacers’ guard Victor Oladipo, Los Angeles Lakers’ forward Larry Nance Jr. and Dallas Mavericks’ guard Dennis Smith Jr.
Mitchell played two seasons at U of L, 2015-16, and led the Cardinals in scoring last season with 15.6 a game. He declared for the draft after his sophomore season.
The Utah Jazz selected Mitchell with the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Averaging 19.7 points and 3.5 assists per game, Mitchell is an early candidate for Rookie of the Year.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal