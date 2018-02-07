- U of L students drop out after crypto-consulting business takes off
- Former ambassador to U.K. promotes humanities education at Phi Beta Kappa lecture
- Cardinals visit Frankfort to lobby for student interests
- The Arch tops list of housing crime reports last year
- Donovan Mitchell to participate in NBA Dunk Contest
- Custodial shortage leaves U of L a mess
- U of L student wins Miss Kentucky USA 2018
- Mark Jurich no longer employed by U of L
- ULAA switches legal counsel, firm hired detective to investigate Jurich
- Is Brian VanGorder the right hire for football’s defense?
The Cardinal relives worst dates ever
By Staff —
Valentine’s Day is all about the romance, something we at The Cardinal don’t seem to understand. If your date goes terribly wrong this Valentine’s Day, just know you’re not alone.
Arry Schofield
A guy from my high school chemistry class asked if I wanted to go see a movie. Of course I said yes, who doesn’t love movies? Once we got to the theater, the trailers ended, and he reached over and held my hand. I thought we were just friends, but I guess I got the wrong idea. To get out of the sweaty hand-holding madness, I faked having a rock in my shoe and made sure to keep hands busy with the popcorn for the rest of the movie.
On our way home we both laughed about how awkward the date was. From that moment on, we never dated again, but we did become inseparable best friends.
Shelby Brown
My senior year of high school I hit it off with a guy in my classes. He was a year or two younger than me, but we decided to go on a date anyway. I think we went to a festival downtown and had a pretty good time. Everything was fine until I drove him home. While parked in his driveway, I turned to say goodnight and his face crashed into mine. I guess you could say it was a kiss. It was all teeth. As he was getting out of the car, he leaned his head back in and said, “I love you.” I think said thank you and drove away as quickly as possible.
Madison Thompson
My sophomore year of high school, I was asked out by one of my friends. He was nice and we decided to go see a movie, and we sat together. He tried to get me to come in for a kiss before he quickly stole one from me. I was too stunned to do anything about it and, after ten seconds of awkwardness, he leaned back and said I seemed disinterested. I ended up telling him I wasn’t ready for a relationship and we didn’t speak for the rest of my high school career.