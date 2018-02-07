- Faculty rip campus climate survey
By Megan Brewer —
In the Feb. 7 Faculty Senate meeting, faculty said the 2017 campus climate results need refinement and analysis to meet the university’s strategic plan.
“It was useless, (the survey results) they released,” Associate Professor Reginald Bruce of the College of Business said.
Faculty said that they were concerned because the range of answer options wasn’t broad enough.
Interim president Greg Postel said the issues identified in the earlier 2014 survey still need to be addressed.
“What’s important to me is to make sure we really do something with the results of the survey,” Postel said. “Some of the answers are very clear– there’s clear directives from faculty and staff on some of the questions, others are a coin toss.”
Ann Willey, Arts & Science professor, said the university’s 2020 plan doesn’t address community engagement.
“All of these goals are about how we make the university better and there’s nothing in there about bettering the community,” Willey said.
Faculty also said they want to see a statement about tuition and scholarships in the plan.
Dale Billingsley said the administration wants to increase enrollment up to 30,000 students in the next five years.
“This morning I was asked, ‘Well, what’re we going to do with 30,000 students next fall?’ … I hope we don’t have 30,000 students next fall because we’re in no way ready to accommodate them,” Billingsley said.
Billingsley said enrolling 30,000 students — 8,000 more — would put pressure on finances, student housing, classroom space and the number of professors.
Budget forums have been announced to discuss university finances and explain the results of the campus climate surveys.
These forums will be Feb. 22 at Noon at Floyd Theatre in the SAC and Feb. 26 at 11:30 a.m. at Kornhauser Auditorium on Health Sciences Center.
Photo by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal