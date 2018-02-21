- Brief: Armed robbery overnight near Card Towne
Brief: Armed robbery overnight near Card Towne
By Shelby Brown–
The University of Louisville Police Department received a report of an armed robbery last night around 9:47 p.m. near Cardinal Towne. U of L issued a Rave Alert last night around 10:30 p.m. saying they were still investigating.
Interim Police Chief Kenny Brown confirmed no one was injured.
“Basically it was an altercation between some folks, I think it one getting even with the other. It was all non-affiliates. There was no threat to the campus whatsoever,” Brown said.
Brown said clothes were stolen and it is likely the victim and the suspect knew each other. Brown said the suspect had a gun.
“There was some type of disagreement there,” Brown said.
This article will be updated.
File photo/ The Louisville Cardinal