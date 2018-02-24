Baseball takes second game of series, overcomes Youngstown State 8-1

By Micah Brown —

After beating Youngstown State for the first game of the series 11-0, baseball (5-0) won game two 8-1 with starting pitcher Riley Thompson.

Thompson, who was used as a reliever last season, embraced his new role as a starting pitcher as he threw for five innings, surrendering just three hits and no runs. He also struck out four and walked two batters, as he improved his ERA to 0.93.

The bullpen of Bobby Miller, Austin Conway and Rabon Martin supported for the Louisville-native, as they pitched the final four innings, holding the opponent hitless while surrendering just one run.

The offense continued to produce for the Cardinals, as they produced eight runs, including a four-run seventh inning.

Sophomore Jake Snider saw a successful day at the plate, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances to go along with his two singles and three RBI’s.

Also producing for the Cards at the plate was Sophomore Ethan Stringer. The outfielder went 2-5 for the game, including an RBI-single as well as a two-RBI double that capped off a four-run seventh inning.

Baseball returns Sunday, as they seek to sweep the series from the Youngstown State Penguins. They will return to action Sunday Feb 25th at 1 p.m.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal