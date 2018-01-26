Women’s tennis records another pair of 7-0 wins

By Dalton Ray —

Women’s tennis swept another double-header, this time against UTEP and Northern Kentucky. Louisville (4-0) has steamrolled all their opponents, winning each match 7-0.

Louisville made light-work of the Miners in doubles — winning 6-1, 6-0 and 6-1.

Seniors Abbie Pahz (6-2, 6-1) and Ariana Rodriguez (6-0, 6-0) recorded the first singles wins. Senior Mariana Humberg sealed the match with a 6-2, 6-1 win on court one.

“I stay on my team about not giving our opponents anything for free and they were able to do that today,” coach Mark Beckham said. “They got pushed in a couple of sets and we made adjustments.”

Louisville secured the doubles point swiftly against NKU, but needed a comeback effort to keep their unblemished doubles record.

Down 4-2, the doubles pair of Raven Neely and Sena Suswan won the next four points to win 6-4 and keep the Cards perfect in doubles.

Junior Aleksandra Mally and Pahz quickly downed opponents on courts one and three, allowing for freshman Maya Smith to clinch the match with her 6-0, 6-1 win.

“(Northern Kentucky) gets hot in stretches so we just had to weather the storm,” Beckham said.

Louisville has yet to have a singles match get pushed to three sets this season.

The Cards have a uptick in competition, as they host WKU on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. The Hilltoppers went 13-6 in 2017.

