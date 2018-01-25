Women’s basketball bounces back with win over Miami

By Micah Brown —

After dropping their first game of the season against Florida State at home, No. 4 women’s basketball (21-1, 7-1) avoided consecutive losses as they took care of Miami 84-74.

Louisville’s leading scorer, junior Asia Durr (20 points per), made only one field goal. Durr added five points from the free throw line.

Picking up the slack for the Cards was senior Myisha Hines-Allen, who notched a double-double with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Hines-Allen’s 11 rebounds helped her become the program’s second player record 1,000 rebounds, joining Angel McCoughtry.

Also contributing for the Cards was junior Sam Feurhing and sophomore Jazmine Jones who had 17 and 10 points, respectively.

Free throws and rebounding were the two factors that helped Louisville top their opponent.

The Cardinals shot 25-35 (71.4 percent) from the free-throw line to counter the equally impressive free-throw shooting by their opponent, who went 21-29 (72.4 percent) from the stripe.

Louisville is now tied with Notre Dame in the ACC for best free-throw percentage.

On the glass, the Cards out-rebounded Miami 37-25, while notching 25 defensive rebounds alone.

The Cards host Wake Forest Sunday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at the KFC Yum! center

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal