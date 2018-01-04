Travel far, travel often, travel affordably

By Asia Grigsby —

“You ain’t accustomed to going through customs, you ain’t been nowhere huh?” Kanye West said.

Traveling around the world creates a well-rounded person, allowing the exploration of another country and experience of another culture.

Through traveling, you can create memories, go on adventures and experience new cultures. Being immersed in other cultures teaches appreciation in differences between people.

Traveling isn’t only about learning about others. It can and should be fun.

Itineraries can be helpful, but spontaneity can be even better. Make a list of all activities and divide the ones that will take up the most time between the days you will be visiting.

With any trip, there are ways to save money. One way is using public transit, if your destination has one.

If flying, plan in advance and buy tickets when airlines have them cheaper.

Figuring out food options will also be a large help. Plan restaurants ahead and budget accordingly.

Prices will depend on location and if you want to buy souvenirs.

As college students, there’s the feeling of having to sacrifice, and while that can be true, planning helps with making the dream trip come true.