Staycation: Save money by staying in Louisville

By Yasmine Goodner —

The month of January is already coming to a close which means spring break 2018 will be here before we know it. While plenty of U of L students will be hitting up sunny beaches in places like Florida and Mexico, many others will be staying in the city for the break.

Fortunately, Louisville has some great destinations if you’re looking to have some spring break fun without actually breaking the bank. These are TLC’s top picks for those who plan on sticking around Louisville from March 12-18:

Belle of Louisville

A more-than-century-old steamboat with a classic southern charm, the Belle of Louisville offers passengers a beautiful view of both the city and Ohio River. Tours and dinner cruises are available, so bring some friends along for a night of fun out on the water.

KMAC Museum

If you’re looking to get inspired this spring, look no further than KMAC. Formerly known as the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft, this modern facility is home to a plethora of unique works from local creators. Whether you’re into intricate paintings, beautiful sculpture or fashion, this museum has something for everyone. Stop by to channel your own inner creativity.

Mega Cavern

Attention thrill-seekers, the Louisville Mega Cavern should definitely be on your spring break itinerary this year. This attraction offers zip lines, a ropes challenge course and a bike park all located underground. A former limestone mine, the cave stretches under the Louisville Zoo and Watterson Expressway. Tickets to the cavern sell out quickly, so be sure to purchase them sooner rather than later.

Paddock Shops

With a large variety of clothing and shoe retailers, beauty supply stores, jewelers and restaurants, the Paddock Shops are always a great destination. Whether you prefer to shop at J. Crew or Banana Republic, dine at Martini Italian Bistro or Five Guys, the Paddock Shops never disappoint.