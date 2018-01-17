Spalding’s career night lifts Cards 82 to 78 in Double Overtime

By Conner Farrell —

Men’s basketball wins in a double overtime thriller 82-78 against Notre Dame, their first win in South Bend since 1994.

Junior Raymond Spalding led way with a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds, his eighth double double of the season.

Senior Quentin Snider also came up big with 22 points and seven assists.

The game crept along at a slow scoring pace with Louisville leading seven to three at the first media timeout.

The next two segments of the play were not as favorable for the Cards. The team committed four turnovers over the next six minutes, the team had eight in the the half.

Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell had eight straight points to push the Irish lead 17-11. Farrell had 15 in the half and finished with 23 for the game.

Over the last four minutes of the half the Cards held the Irish to one field goal and capped off the half on a 14 to two run.

They led 30-28 at intermission.

The Cards continued the hot shooting at the beginning of the second half. Scoring 11 points in the first five minutes of the half including eight straight points by forward Ray Spalding.

The game was knotted up at 41 with 15 minutes left.

At the under 12 minute media timeout, Notre Dame regained the lead at 43-41.

Over the course of the next four minutes, the game flip flopped back and forth with Notre Dame on top at 53-51 with eight minutes to play.

The Cardinals weathered a 13-4 Irish run with a 6-0 run themselves to push the game at 60 all with four minutes to play.

The game remained knotted at 60 for the next three minutes, until guard Quentin Snider hit on a runner from the foul line with the shot winding down. Notre Dame answered with a pair of free throws and the the game remained tied at 62 at the regulation.

In the first overtime, the Cardinals scored the first five points to push the lead to 67-62.

The Irish answered back with a five point spurt of their own with two minutes to play.

The game was tied at the end of the first overtime at 71 a piece.

In double overtime the Cards jumped out to a 78-75 lead with two minutes left to play.

The teams traded baskets with a minute left to play, the Cards had the lead 80 to 78. Notre Dame had the ball following a Ray Spalding miss. The Irish missed two shots on the following possession.

Louisville sealed the victory with a pair of free throws by Snider.

Louisville was out-rebounded 48 to 33, but won the turnover battle 18 to 16.

The Cards also shot a better percentage from the floor shooting 49.2 percent to the Irish’s 38 percent.

Louisville is back in action Sunday, Jan. 21 against Boston College.

