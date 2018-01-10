Smells like the ‘90s are making a comeback

By Arry Schofield —

The year is 2018 and all ‘90s kids are officially adults. ‘90s kids are setting new trends everyday, and bringing some from their childhood with them. The early 2000s brought back trends from the ‘80s like acid washed jeans and plastic bracelets, but now the ‘90s is coming back with a vengeance.

Cardi B and Bruno Mars hopped on the bandwagon with the release of “Finesse,” reminiscent of the “In Living Color” days. Even U of L is on board with bringing back memories by hosting a ‘90s themed homecoming.

Want to relive the ‘90s? Here’s how:

Mom jeans

Once exclusive to thrift stores, mom jeans are making their way back to commercial retailers. Jeggings and low-waisted jeans have been left in the past, while high-waisted, rugged and loose fitting jeans are taking their place.

Stores like Urban Outfitters, ASOS and American Eagle are hopping on the trend.