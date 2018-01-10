- Schnatter donated no cash to U of L this year
- Smells like the ‘90s are making a comeback
- New winter session hailed a success
- Long-awaited listening tours begin Jan. 17
- Campus reminds students of cold weather procedures
- What to look for in U of L athletics for the 2018 spring semester
- What you missed over winter break
- Football’s Traveon Samuel to transfer
- Lamar Jackson to enter the NFL Draft
- Women’s basketball fights off the Devils for a 66-60 win
Smells like the ‘90s are making a comeback
By Arry Schofield —
The year is 2018 and all ‘90s kids are officially adults. ‘90s kids are setting new trends everyday, and bringing some from their childhood with them. The early 2000s brought back trends from the ‘80s like acid washed jeans and plastic bracelets, but now the ‘90s is coming back with a vengeance.
Cardi B and Bruno Mars hopped on the bandwagon with the release of “Finesse,” reminiscent of the “In Living Color” days. Even U of L is on board with bringing back memories by hosting a ‘90s themed homecoming.
Want to relive the ‘90s? Here’s how:
Mom jeans
Once exclusive to thrift stores, mom jeans are making their way back to commercial retailers. Jeggings and low-waisted jeans have been left in the past, while high-waisted, rugged and loose fitting jeans are taking their place.
Stores like Urban Outfitters, ASOS and American Eagle are hopping on the trend.
Scrunchies
The days of frying your hair until your room smells like burned popcorn are over. Now, casually throwing hair into a ponytail with a scrunchie has made its way into the mainstream.
Skate brands
Skate culture is resurfacing as well with popular brands like Thrasher and Vans. In the past few years, Vans heavily marketed their Old Skool line.
“In 1996, it was one of the best shoes offered by Vans and has really stood the test of time,” James Jebbia, creator of Supreme, said.
Neon windbreakers
Are they a meme or a fashion trend? Is it possible that an article of clothing can be both? It’s 2018, of course it can. Neon windbreakers have taken the internet by storm, often paired with bright colored pants and obnoxious sunglasses.
Flannel
The grunge classic. Everyone owns one, but no one really knows where they came from. Worn as a casual jacket, or tied around the waist, there’s no doubt flannel will be in for a while.
Photo by Arry Schofield / The Louisville Cardinal