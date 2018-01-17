Residents worried after two shootings at The Arch in one semester

By Nicholas Long —

The Dec. 18 shooting at The Arch apartments that wounded a non-student resident was the second shooting at the apartments in four months.

U of L Spokesperson John Karman said the university will be discussing safety measures with The Arch’s management.

U of L student Ciara Price has lived at The Arch for two and a half years. She was not home on the night of the shooting and said she didn’t receive any notice of the incident from The Arch.

“We had no idea until probably two or three days after the shooting actually happened,” Price said.

Price was concerned about not being notified of the shooting. Students who signed up for U of L’s Rave Alert system received a notification of the incident within 30 minutes of the 911 call, but non-student residents would not have been notified.

There were no suspects the day after the shooting, and LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said as of Jan. 12, three weeks after the shooting, no arrests have been made.

“Now that there’s shootings, I feel unsafe coming home from work at night by myself,” Price said.

Another student, Elena Berkenbosch moved into The Arch apartments this semester.

“It is The Arch’s responsibility to maintain safety. We pay money to live here so we shouldn’t feel unsafe,” Berkenbosch said.

Berkenbosch said her car was broken into recently while it was parked at The Arch.

“I think that ULPD should be doing something because the majority of people who live here are U of L students,” Berkenbosch said.

The Arch falls under the jurisdiction of LMPD. It is considered off-campus housing, but it is affiliated with the university.

Smiley said LMPD will be increasing the frequency of patrols in the area around The Arch as a measure to help ensure residents’ safety.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal