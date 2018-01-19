Don't Miss
Peter Sirmon steps down as football’s defensive coordinator
By Dalton Ray on January 19, 2018
By Dalton Ray —
Football’s defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon has stepped down as the team’s defensive coordinator after one season.
Louisville’s total defense dropped from No. 9 to No. 58 in under Sirmon’s watch.
The Cardinal’s allowed a four-point jump in points allowed per game from 23.3 to 27.1. U of L allowed seven of their 13 opponents to score 30 points or more under Sirmon.
There has not been a replacement announced.
You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal