Penny pinching: The best companies offering student discounts

By Yasmine Gooder —

Like all other college students, we here at The Louisville Cardinal are always looking for ways to save money. Luckily, a wide variety of businesses offer great student discounts on everything from food and clothing to music and technology. To access them, all you need is your student email or Cardinal Card.

Louisville-area discounts

Cinemark Mall St. Matthews and XD (special student pricing)

Cinemark Tinseltown USA and XD (special student pricing)

Louisville Athletics (special student pricing on season and individual tickets at gocards.com)

Louisville City FC ($55 season tickets online at louisvillecityfc.com/studenttickets)

Clothing

adidas (15% off online at adidas.com/us)

American Apparel (15% online at americanapparel.com)

Express (15% off online at express.com)

Reebok (20% off online at reebok.com)

UGG (10% off online at ugg.com)

Food

Buffalo Wild Wings (10% off)

Chipotle (free small drink with purchase of entrée)*

Hello Fresh (15% off every subscription box online at hellofresh.com)

McDonald’s (10% off)

Qdoba (free drink with purchase of entrée)

Music and Tech

Amazon Prime (free six-month trial, then discounted membership for four years or until you graduate)

Apple (special Apple education pricing; up to 30% off a new Mac)

Apple Music ($4.99/month)

Dell (special student exclusives online at dell.com; up to $150 off)

FYE (10% off online at fye.com)

Spotify Premium + Hulu ($4.99/month)

