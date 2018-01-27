Offensive-friendly night leads to men’s basketball’s win over Wake

By Dalton Ray —

Men’s basketball used a team effort on the offensive end to down Wake Forest 96-77. Seven Cardinals scored at least nine points in the blowout.

The win makes Louisville 16-5 and 6-2 in ACC play, second in the conference.

“Being in second play after eight (conference) games is good, but it’s about where you finish,” acting head coach David Padgett said. “I’m glad we’re playing well. One thing we have to shore up is our rebounding.”

Senior Quentin Snider and sophomore VJ King led U of L in scoring with 15 each. Junior Deng Adel added 14 points and sophomore Dwayne Sutton pitched in 13.

The Cardinals forced 20 turnovers, leading to 28 points.

The Deacons started off with hot shooting, 7-for-11, and jumped up to a 15-8 lead.

Snider kept the Cards afloat early, scoring seven of the first 11 points.

Louisville gained their first lead of the game with eight minutes into the half. U of L forced four turnovers in three minutes to gain the lead.

The Louisville defense didn’t stop there, holding Wake Forest to 5-of-15 shooting to close the first half,

Five different Cardinals scored six or more points, aiding a 42-33 lead at the break.

Both teams found baskets easily to the start the second half and Louisville led 60-47 six minutes in.

Snider continued his hot first half, knocking down a three and finding Adel for a cross-court alley oop.

Freshman Darius Perry hit back-to-back threes, pushing the Louisville to 74-51.

Sophomore VJ King added to the lead with a tough layup followed by a steal and 3-pointer.

Louisville used a 20-4 run to go up 83-56.

The Cards kicked it into cruise control after getting up 30.

Louisville travels to No. 2 Virginia on Jan. 31.

“They’ve been our kryptonite in the league the past three years, hopefully we can change that this year,” Padgett said.

Photo by Karen Nguyen / The Louisville Cardinal