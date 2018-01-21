No. 2 Women’s basketball shocked at home against No. 14 Noles

By Conner Farrell–

Second-ranked women’s basketball dropped their first game this season in loss plagued by turnovers to No. 14 Florida State 50-49.

“It sucks to lose. I’m not one of those that says it’s a good loss. It’s not,” coach Jeff Walz said. “It sucks to lose, but if they can’t regroup at 20-1, I don’t know what to tell them.”

Louisville’s two leading scorers guard Asia Durr and forward Myisha Hines-Allen both struggled from the field shooting a combined 10-for-34, scoring 11 and 13.

The Cards came out of the gates quickly, racing out to a 10-0 lead in the first five minutes of the first quarter. The Cards had a 22-9 advantage after one quarter, holding the Seminoles to 18 percent from the floor.

The defense for the Cards loosen up early in the second quarter as the Seminoles marched back on a 11-6 run. U of L failed to get defensive stops and Florida State cut the Louisville lead to six with two minutes before intermission.

Louisville missed their last four shots from the field but led 32-26 at half.

The Seminoles took their first lead at 37-36 with three minutes to play in the third quarter.

The game was tied at 38 heading into the final quarter.

A basket trade-off ensued as the lead changed hands three times in the first five minutes of the fourth.

With a minute left to play the Cards trailed 46-44.

Arica Carter sank a three from the corner, putting the Cards up 47-46.

Florida State’s AJ Alix replied for the Noles with a three of her own to regain the lead.

Louisville had to two possessions at the end one yielded a miss shot and the other a turnover.

Louisville had one last gasp following a Florida State made free throw to tie the game at 50-47, but Durr failed to convert on a three.

The Cardinals were out-rebounded 52-42 and surrendered 20 offensive rebounds to the Seminoles — sore area for Walz.

“We got our asses kicked,” Walz said.

The Cards also lost the turnover battle 16-12.

After scoring 22 points in the first quarter, Louisville only managed to score 27 for the remaining three quarters.

The women play again on Jan. 25 when they travel to Coral Gables to play Miami.

You can follow Conner Farrell on Twitter @ConnerFarrell9.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal