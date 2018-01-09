New winter session hailed a success

By Megan Brewer —

For the first time, U of L offered classes during 2017 winter break. The winter session was three intense weeks, with all of the courses being online. The session had an enrollment total of 548 students with 39 courses. The professors who taught over break said winter session is repeatable.

“My class went completely smooth. I lost maybe three or four students in the first day or so but everyone else kept up,” communications professor Gina Firenzi said.

Humanities professor Michael Hagan said he’d encourage students to take winter courses, as well as administration to keep offering them.

Some professors found it difficult to finish the winter session grading while preparing for the spring semester.

“While it was difficult to ramp up for teaching another class right on the heels of finishing up with the fall semester, I think the winter session class went really well,” education professor Elizabeth Patton said.

“The students in my class did as well as the top 25 percent of my normal semester class. The downside is that I am wrapping the winter course grades now, while also loading my spring course for Monday,” urban and public affairs professor David Simpson said.

Communication professor Richard Slawsky said his students were motivated since they dedicated their break to schoolwork.

“It was definitely a marathon for all involved. I think some students struggled with doing so much work in such a short time, but others did just fine,” English professor Dawn Heinecken said.

Overall, the first winter session offered did not have any major issues reported.

“There were very few calls to the help desk so we believe that students were able to access everything they needed while the university was closed for the holidays,” Associate Provost and Executive Director Gale Rhodes said.

A survey will be administered to students and faculty that participated in the session. In the month following the survey, there will be a meeting for administration to review and discuss the winter session.

This story will be updated.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal