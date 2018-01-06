Men’s basketball commits 21 turnovers in OT loss to Clemson

By Dalton Ray —

A season-high 21 turnovers plagued men’s basketball in their 74-69 loss on the road against No. 25 Clemson. Louisville used an 8-2 run in the final four minutes to force overtime, their first this season.

Junior Ray Spalding added 16 points and 14 rebounds, but foul trouble led him to sit out a large portion of the second half.

Junior Deng Adel and sophomore VJ King committed four turnovers each and combined for 8-of-19 shooting.

Louisville held Clemson to 37 percent shooting but the Tigers went 17-for-20 from the free throw line.

U of L started the game shooting 4-for-12 while CU started 5-for-20. A low scoring game to start, Clemson led 10-9 midway through the first half.

Clemson’s biggest lead of the half, 21-15, was erased by an 8-0 Louisville run just before the end of the half.

Tied at 23 at the break, neither team had a double-digit scorer in the half.

Louisville started the second half on a 7-2 run, leading to a 30-25 lead. The Tigers knotted the game at 30 with 14:46 to play.

Spalding’s fourth foul with 10:13 put him on the bench and on the next CU possession, the Tigers took a 42-34 lead.

U of L quickly cut the lead to four, but a three put the Clemson lead at 47-40.

Trailing 53-47, Louisville scored three straight baskets and tied the game at 53 with 2:29 to play.

Tied at 55 with under a minute to play, Adel drove to the basket, but had the ball knocked away. Spalding forced the Clemson turnover, giving U of L the final shot.

Senior Quentin Snider held the ball for the final seconds, but his three was just off.

A pair of Clemson 3-pointers buried the Cardinals in overtime. With a five-point lead, Clemson iced the game with free throws.

Louisville travels to Florida State on Jan. 10.

Photo by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal