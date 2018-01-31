Men’s basketball can’t overcome No. 2 Virginia

By Dalton Ray —

Traveling to No. 2 Virginia, men’s basketball fell 74-64. Louisville shot 50 percent, the highest shooting percentage the Cavaliers have allowed all season, but couldn’t overcome UVA’s 22 points off turnovers in the loss.

U of L (16-6) is now 6-3 in ACC play, still holding on second place behind the Cavs.

Juniors Ray Spalding (16 points) and Deng Adel (15 points) carried the Cardinals, but the two were outdone by Virginia’s Kyle Guy (22 points) and Ty Jerome (16 points).

“If you would’ve told me we’d come in here, shoot 50 percent and score 64 points, I would have liked our chances,” acting coach David Padgett said.

Louisville’s 13 turnovers led to UVA’s 22 points, a difference maker in the game as U of L only scored six points off turnovers.

Midway through the first half the game was tied at 10 when Louisville let up back-to-back layups.

A pair of Ryan McMahon threes cut into the Virginia lead as the Cavs led 21-19.

With under two minutes to play, senior Quentin Snider (five points) hit a three to make it 29-26.

Virginia hit a three just before the buzzer, leading to a 32-26 halftime score.

UVA started the second half with a three and four minutes in they led by 10.

Jerome continued to hit shots, leading to a 14-point lead.

Louisville struggled to get over the double-digit margin, but Adel’s jumper with 7:54 made it 56-47 Virginia.

Threes by Adel and McMahon chopped the lead to five with 3:45 remaining.

A pair of 3-pointers by Jerome pushed the lead back to 11 points with under two minutes to play.

The Cavaliers finished the game 5-for-5, icing the Cardinal hopes.

U of L hosts Florida State Saturday, Feb. 3 at 4 p.m.

You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal