Baseball comes in at No. 14 in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25
By Weston Payne —
The Perfect Game Preseason Top 25 released its rankings on Wednesday with baseball landing at No. 14.
Since 2012, one team of Louisville athletics has been ranked on at least one major national poll – making this the longest streak in school history. Baseball’s 11 consecutive years (2008-2018) with a preseason national ranking is also a school record.
U of L is one of eight ACC programs in the Perfect Game Preseason Top 25. Among them, four will be playing the Cards in the 2018 season (No. 5 Florida State, No. 7 North Carolina, No. 13 NC State, No. 24 Clemson).
The 2017 season ended with the program’s fourth trip to the College World Series, a school-record 53 wins, a third-straight ACC Atlantic Division championship and seven players taken in the MLB Draft.
Louisville will open the 2018 season on Feb. 16-18 in Charleston, South Carolina with three games in The Charleston Crab House Challenge hosted by The Citadel at Joseph P. Riley Park.
In these matches the Cards will face off against Richmond, The Citadel, and George Mason.
The home-opener for the Cards is Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m. against Eastern Kentucky.
