Lamar Jackson to enter the NFL Draft
By Dalton Ray —
One of the greatest player to ever play at the university, junior quarterback Lamar Jackson has declared for the 2018 NFL Draft.
Jackson tweeted his decision.
“My time in Louisville has produced some of the best memories of my life. I have had the pleasure of being in the presence of some of the best professors, coaches, advisers, training staff, athletes and fans, in the nation,” Jackson’s statement said. “After much discussion with my family and coaches, I have made the decision to take the next step in my career and enter the 2018 NFL Draft.”
Jackson’s decision comes just days after a report came out saying he was “inclined to return” for his senior year.
His final appearance wasn’t a typical performance through the air — 13-for-31 with 171 passing yards, touchdowns and four interceptions — but that doesn’t take away what Jackson has done in his career.
The lone Heisman winner in program history, Jackson owns 16 school records and has a host of trophies.
He ends his collegiate career with 9,043 yards passing, 69 passing touchdowns, 4,132 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns.
“It has been nothing short of an honor to be a member of #CardsNation and to play for this university,” Jackson’s statement said. “No matter what the future holds, one thing remains true #GoCards!”
You can follow Dalton Ray on Twitter @dray5477.
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal